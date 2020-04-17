Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan asks global retailers to lift cotton boycott due to pandemic

PTI | Tashkent | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 01:14 IST
Uzbekistan asks global retailers to lift cotton boycott due to pandemic

Uzbekistan asked global retailers and apparel brands to lift a long-lasting boycott on its key cotton crop Thursday, citing its overhaul of forced labour practices and the virus pandemic's economic shocks. In a letter addressed to the Cotton Campaign, an advocacy campaign whose pledge to exclude Uzbek cotton is supported by more than 300 apparel brands and retailers, Uzbekistan's labour minister Nozim Khusanov called for an end to a "global boycott on Uzbek cotton".

The Cotton Campaign's 2011 vow to eliminate Uzbek cotton from international supply chains is rooted in concerns over widespread forced and child labour that has existed in the harvest since Soviet times. Responding to the government, the campaign made it clear that the boycott was still in force and the government should show more progress.

Khusanov's letter cited the International Labor Organisation findings from last year's harvest that determined forced labour was no longer "systematic" in the harvest, following a 40-percent fall in cases from 2018. Child labour, a grim calling card of the reign of Uzbekistan's late leader Islam Karimov, was "no longer a concern," the organisation said.

Uzbekistan has pursued major economic reforms under Karimov's successor Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who shocked observers by opening up the tightly-controlled country to tourism and liberalising the economy. But 1.5 million Uzbeks are currently unemployed as a result of lockdown measures and other factors related to the global coronavirus pandemic, the labour ministry said.

"Moreover, 200,000 individuals are expected to fall below the poverty line as the country undergoes its lockdown," the letter said. In a response to the letter, the Cotton Campaign said it "welcomes the challenge... to end the Uzbek Cotton Pledge" which the campaign said it is reviewing.

But while the campaign credited "significant steps towards ending systemic forced labor and enacting structural reforms", it said Uzbekistan had not made enough progress in creating space for civil society and independent labour unions. Cotton Campaign coordinator Allison Gill told AFP that ending the boycott "depends on ending forced labor, which is up to the government, not us." "Brands weren't exactly rushing to re-enter Uzbekistan and really can't given ongoing forced labor, which even the government acknowledges occurred in 2019," Gill said in emailed remarks.

"That is why we are developing a framework to encourage responsible sourcing that would provide brands assurances.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts

The United States is giving 5 million to the Palestinians to help them fight the coronavirus epidemic, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday. The donation announced by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman follows years of aid cuts by President ...

With 245 new cases, Indore's COVID-19 count reaches 842

With an increase of 245 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the number of cases in the district has risen to 842, according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. According to the bulletin issued by Dr Jadia, of the 245 n...

Africa says debt moratorium is positive but falls short

Moves by rich countries to freeze debt repayment for poor nations grappling the coronavirus crisis are positive but fall far short of a real fix, African experts say. The agreement on debt, announced by the Group of 20 wealthier nations, is...

Coronavirus set to usher in big changes at U.S. offices

The novel coronavirus may do to U.S. office rentals what e-commerce did to malls, or so goes a line of thinking running through commercial real estate circles. If anything, millions more Americans working from home may hasten corporate move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020