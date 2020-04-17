Left Menu
Riot Games acquires Hypixel Studios

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 05:39 IST
Riot Games acquires Hypixel Studios

Riot Games, the maker of League of Legends and Valorant, announced the acquisition of Hypixel Studios on Thursday. Hypixel Studios is developing Hytale, a Minecraft-like sandbox adventure game that is aiming for a 2021 release.

Riot Games had been one of the investors that helped Hypixel Studios get started in 2018. Riot Games president Dylan Jadeja said in a statement, "We've known the team behind Hypixel Studios for several years, and from the start they've been the kind of visionaries that we aspire to support; a passionate studio committed to delivering a groundbreaking, genre-defining experience for players.

"Over the last 18 months, we've been fortunate to advise Hypixel Studios as they build toward their vision for evolving a game genre that reaches an incredibly diverse range of players around the globe. Now, as they prepare to enter the next chapter, we're thrilled to take our partnership to the next level through this acquisition. "We look forward to supporting Hypixel Studios' journey through the development process, helping them grow, and learning from them as well."

Aaron "Noxy" Donaghey, the newly appointed CEO of Hypixel Studios, added in a statement, "We've been blown away by players' response to Hytale, and Riot is the right partner to help us deliver a game that can live up to players' expectations. "Since our first meetings with Riot leadership long before their initial investment, we've found in Riot a partner with a similar commitment to empowering players. As development kicks into high gear, we'll benefit from Riot's resources, expertise, and experience while maintaining the operational independence that has enabled our success so far."

According to Riot Games, Hypixel Studios will open a permanent office in Derry, Northern Ireland, with 20 positions to be added. Per the company, Hytale will feature an "open-world adventure mode featuring combat, crafting and construction for both solo players and groups" plus online minigames and tools for block-based construction, in-game scripting and moviemaking.

