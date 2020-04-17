Left Menu
MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on April 16, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 281,881.26 3.58 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 12,272.83 4.24 2.40-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 197,816.50 3.54 3.30-4.05 III. Market Repo 71,291.93 3.57 0.01-4.25 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 500.00 5.00 5.00-5.00 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 141.94 3.57 3.10-4.50 II. Term Money@@ 1,177.00 - 4.10-5.30 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Thu, 16/04/2020 1 Fri, 17/04/2020 6,99,312.00 4.00 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Thu, 16/04/2020 1 Fri, 17/04/2020 0.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,99,312.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,102.25 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 205,260.25 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,94,051.75 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 16/04/2020 4,11,991.35 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 24/04/2020 416,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 16/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 27/03/2020 256,578.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

