Philippines' economic planning minister resigns over "differences" with cabinet

Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Ernerso Pernia said on Friday that he had resigned, citing personal reasons and "differences" with some cabinet officials.

His resignation comes as the Philippines' economy, usually among Asia's fastest-growing nations, is expected to slow sharply or contract this year due to the economic and health impact of coronavirus pandemic. There was no immediate comment from the president's office.

