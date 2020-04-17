Hong Kong stocks end higher as recovery hopes outweigh China GDP drop

Hong Kong stocks end higher as recovery hopes outweigh China GDP dropReuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:27 IST
Hong Kong's benchmark share index closed higher on Friday as investors shrugged off a sharp contraction in China's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and bet on hopes of recovery as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic recedes.
** The Hang Seng index ended 373.55 points higher, or 1.56% at 24,380.00. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.47% to 9,815.2. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.37%, while the IT sector rose 1.11%, the financial sector ended 1.76% higher and the property sector rose 1.91%. ** China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter with the GDP growth falling 6.8% in the period, official data showed on Friday. ** China may see a strong pick-up in the second quarter as a government-led and property-related investment is expected to support overall domestic demand growth, analysts at Chinese brokerage CICC said in a research note.
** Hong Kong shares also tracked gains in other regional markets after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to re-open its economy with a staggered, three-stage approach. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd, which gained 6.1%, while the biggest loser was Want Want China Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.26%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.66% at 2,838.49 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.98%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.98%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 3.15%.

