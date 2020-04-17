Soyabean futures slide on weak spot demand

Soybean prices on Friday fell by Rs 6 to Rs 3,930 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for April delivery fell Rs 6, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 3,930 per quintal with an open interest of 19,205 lots.

Soybean for May delivery also eased by Rs 38, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 3,804 per quintal with an open interest of 86,250 lots. The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.