HarperCollins publishes Taslima book, Sindhu biography digitally

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:36 IST
Amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, HarperCollins has brought out three books digitally, including one by Taslima Nasreen and a biography of ace shuttler P V Sindhu. "We're living through times like we've never known before; many things that we would take for granted have changed in the recent past. But reading, and writing, can never stop," says Udayan Mitra, Publisher (Literary) at HarperCollins India.

"We are bringing to our readers, three new books, exclusively on the Amazon digital platform. Our newest books, their stories, ideas and emotions, will continue to reach you: for as a reader you are never isolated from the human community," he says. Nasreen's "Shameless" is the explosive sequel to "Lajja" and is dubbed as an uncompromising, heart-breaking look at ordinary people's lives in our troubled times.

She wrote "Shameless" in 2007 while forced to live under house arrest in Kolkata. "Now, in 2020, to save humanity from the contagious and deadly COVID-19, we are placing ourselves in self-quarantine or social isolation. But humans are social animals, we cannot live totally alone. We need ways to imagine a world where these hindrances don't hold us back. And what better way to do that than read books, write," says Nasreen.

"When I was under house arrest, I spent my time writing, imagining the friends who could not come by. You can choose what you want to do when you find yourself stuck at home too. What about reading 'Shameless'? Stay home, stay safe, till we overcome this crisis and win the war against the virus," she says. The book has been translated by Arunava Sinha.

"Shuttling to the Top: The Story of P V Sindhu" tells the story of one of the finest badminton players in the world. It chronicles her life from the time when, while living in a railway colony in Secunderabad, Sindhu travelled over 40 km every day by train to get to P Gopichand's academy and train. "Seldom has an Indian sportsperson achieved so much, including four World Championship medals besides those at Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, in so short a time. With age on her side, the sky is the limit for this talented and yet grounded badminton star," says author V Krishnaswamy.

The third book is "The Big Questions of Life" by mystic Om Swami which marks the way to enlightenment through mindful thinking..

