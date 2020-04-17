Mahindra & Mahindra to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing securities on private placement basis

"The loans and investment committee at its meeting held on Friday approved issuance and offer of 10,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non- convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis," M&M said in a regulatory filing

The auto major, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

