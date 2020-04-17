Left Menu
COVID-19: Sterlite Copper contributes Rs 5 cr towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:10 IST
Sterlite Copper on Friday said it has contributed Rs 5 crore towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund in the battle against COVID-19. Besides, the employees of Sterlite Copper have voluntarily donated their one-day salary to support health and sanitation workers in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

"At a time when COVID-19 cases are steadily on the rise, various individuals and companies have responded by pooling their resources to help control the pandemic...the employees of Sterlite Copper have voluntarily donated their one-day’s salary....Their combined efforts have helped raise a total amount of Rs 15 lakh," the statement said. On the ground, the company has tied up with 10 Self Help Groups (SHGs)comprising 150 members to manufacture and distribute masks and personal hygiene items across 20 villages in Thoothukudi, towards implementing proactive safeguards against the virus. Already, about 30,000 masks--out of a target of 50,000--have been distributed to 5,200 households in the district, and also to truck drivers operating in that area. In addition, 1,300 litres of liquid handwash, 13,000 bars of soap and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been provided to them as well.

Sterlite Copper has also distributed 200 sets of personal protective equipments (PPEs) for the use of frontline health workers at the Tuticorin Medical College Hospital and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The company is now in the process of securing an additional 200 sets of PPEs. Further, disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder along with appropriate disinfecting tools have been distributed across villages, positively impacting around 2 lakh people through pre-emptive actions.

“Battling the COVID-19 virus will require a coordinated effort from all sections of society, as it is something that affects all of us. Undertaking these initiatives has been our small way of helping...We are constantly looking for further opportunities to support efforts by the government and civic society," company's CEO Pankaj Kumar said..

