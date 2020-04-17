Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW Motorrad sales surge 71 pc in Jan-March period

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:16 IST
BMW Motorrad sales surge 71 pc in Jan-March period

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Friday said its sales increased by 71.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current year at 1,024 units from 597 units in January-March period of 2019. “BMW Motorrad India has posted robust growth in Q1 2020, a result of the extremely strong brand we have built among motorcycling enthusiasts in India," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said in a statement.

The company has brought its most aspirational and desirable global products to Indian customers and developed a truly close-knit riding community that attracts riders who use motorcycling as a means to explore life, he added. The BMW 310 and the GS range are particularly popular among the Indian riders, Singh noted.

"Though our riding events are on hold to ensure social distancing, we are engaging with fellow riders digitally and through social media. We are closely monitoring the market situation and its impact on future demand," he added. Elaborating on the quarterly sales, Singh said both G 310 R and the G 310 GS models led the momentum for the company during the period.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to create 'Fund of Funds' for MSMEs to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Gadkari

The government will soon approve a Fund of Funds to buy up to 15 per cent of equity in mirco, small and medium enterprises MSMEs with high credit rating if they raise money from capital markets, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. ...

Almost a third of Northern Ireland COVID-19 deaths outside hospitals

Forty-eight people died in Northern Irish care homes and private residences on top of the 109 COVID-19 hospital deaths reported a week ago, the regions statistics office said on Friday, adding to evidence that the UK toll is higher than so ...

Tata Tea JaagoRe is Back with a New Cause - Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirOver the years JaagoRe, has become a clarion call for social awakening and Tata Tea has always used this platform to facilitate genuine change in a social Cause that has been the need of the hour. Tata Te...

Coronavirus: 41 fresh cases reported in UP, total climbs to 846

Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 846, an official said. The state has so far recorded 13 deaths -- the maximum five from Agra, two from Moradabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020