BMW Motorrad sales surge 71 pc in Jan-March period

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Friday said its sales increased by 71.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current year at 1,024 units from 597 units in January-March period of 2019. “BMW Motorrad India has posted robust growth in Q1 2020, a result of the extremely strong brand we have built among motorcycling enthusiasts in India," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said in a statement.

The company has brought its most aspirational and desirable global products to Indian customers and developed a truly close-knit riding community that attracts riders who use motorcycling as a means to explore life, he added. The BMW 310 and the GS range are particularly popular among the Indian riders, Singh noted.

"Though our riding events are on hold to ensure social distancing, we are engaging with fellow riders digitally and through social media. We are closely monitoring the market situation and its impact on future demand," he added. Elaborating on the quarterly sales, Singh said both G 310 R and the G 310 GS models led the momentum for the company during the period.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions, he added..

