Dell Technologies Assures Channel Partners, Announces Immediate Financial Relief, to Help Through Unprecedented Times

India: Business Wire India Story Highlights • Dell Technologies announces immediate financial relief to metaled partners • One-time cash payout for up to 50 percent of current partner Market Development Fund (MDF) / Business Development Fund (BDF) balances for use towards future activities • Dell Technologies Working Capital Solutions (WCS) Program and Dell Financial Services (DFS) offers customized solutions to help partners through this period of uncertainty and zero up-front costs to help preserve capital Full Story: With the impact of COVID-19 continuing to spread, customers and partners are navigating through uncertainty and complexity. To help the channel partner community serve their customers better, Dell Technologies announced ‘Partner Relief Package’, to provide financial relief. Through this initiative, Dell has taken actions to provide immediate financial relief to metaled partners, while helping them build capabilities and pipeline for the future. The Dell Technologies’ Working Capital Solutions (WCS) Program and Dell Financial Services (DFS) are also working on ways to continue supporting the partners. Understanding the importance of financing and cash flow liquidity for business continuity plan, especially during this difficult time, Dell has taken some actions: • Dell will provide a one-time cash payout for up to 50 percent of current partner Market Development Fund (MDF) / Business Development Fund (BDF) balances for use towards future marketing activities. Partners can apply for this at any time between April 13 – June 20, 2020. Upon approval, partners will receive immediate payment up front, freeing up cash flow, offering flexibility and providing the time value of money • For the metaled solutions providers, fee-waived Services Deployment training for Unity XT, VxRail and DP4400 from now until May 31, 2020, ensuring that eligible partners continue to build valuable capabilities during this time • Introduced new team-based pricing options for solutions providers to make all training more affordable for our partners’ teams • For distributors, the 1H FY21 client solutions growth targets have been removed and implemented increasing base rates to improve predictability of earnings • Extended unspent earned MDF and BDF, scheduled to expire between March and July to July 24, 2020 • Digital Marketing Tool – enabling partners to execute Digital Marketing – the best tool in current contact-less economy to run customer outreach and marketing activities Ng Tian Beng, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APJ Channels, Dell Technologies said, “Financial support and capital are of utmost importance for our partners to adapt to the rapidly changing environment. With that in mind, we have taken actions to provide immediate financial relief, while helping our partners to develop competencies for the future. At Dell Technologies, we value our partners and hence we have stepped up our efforts to support through the evolving challenges presented by COVID-19. The financial relief package will enable our partner community to address their financing and cash flow difficulties and empower our partners to support their end customers.” “We understand the importance of cash flow and liquidity for our valued partners. In order to ensure their business continuity, we’ve rolled out unique benefits under our Marketing Development Funds (MDF) program, Working Capital Solutions (WCS) program and Dell Financial Services (DFS) program. The financial relief package, together with free training and certifications, will help our partners improve cash position and build stronger capabilities for the future. Dell Technologies is fully committed to supporting the partner community navigate through these unprecedented times,” said Anil Sethi, Vice President & General Manager, Channels, Dell Technologies, India.

While the customer’s biggest need right now is technology services, there are many organizations who need more flexible repayment terms, and the partners may need help managing cash flow or end-user credit risk. Beyond the extensive payment solutions, Dell Financial Services is also offering possibilities for each solution to be fully customized to the partner’s needs including deferred payment schedules and zero up-front costs to help preserve capital. About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. PWR PWR

