US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces on Boeing bump, Trump's restart plan

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:05 IST
U.S. stocks jumped on Friday following President Donald Trump's new guidelines to reopen the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.47 points, or 1.19%, at the open to 23,817.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.88 points, or 1.53%, at 2,842.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 135.12 points, or 1.58%, to 8,667.48 at the opening bell.

