Imagination Tech owner tells UK the company will remain in Britain

Private equity firm Canyon Bridge, the Chinese-backed owner of Imagination Technologies, told the British government it was committed to keeping the chip designer headquartered in the UK, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

After a meeting with Culture Minister Oliver Dowden, a Canyon spokesman said: "Representatives from Imagination Technologies and its owners Canyon Bridge had a constructive meeting."

"We discussed our ongoing commitment to Imagination Technologies as a UK headquartered business and have agreed to maintain dialogue with the Secretary of State as we further build out our senior management team," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.