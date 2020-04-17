Cidco to use digital platform to hold meeting with stakeholders on Naina Project

In the wake of the lockdown, Navi Mumbai town planning authority Cidco has decided to use digital platform for conducting meeting with stakeholders for public consultation on its sixth town planning scheme for Naina project. Under the Navi Mumbai Airport Affected Area (NAINA) project, Cidco initially plans to implement 11 town planning schemes and has got sanctions for three while two are in advance stages of consultations.

"In the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown for containing the spread of Covid-19, Cidco has decided to conduct the owners' meet planned in April for the sixth town planning scheme online. Under this all the details pertaining to the scheme will be made available digitally on CIDCO's website and through WhatsApp," the agency said in a statement. Cidco's sanctioned interim development plan covers an area of 3,683 hectares, including 11 town planning schemes (TPS) comprising an area of around 2,971 hectares.

While preliminary scheme of TPS 1 is sanctioned, draft schemes of TPS- 2 and 3 are sanctioned. "The consultation meeting of owners for TPS 4 and 5 were conducted in March. For TPS 6, the public consultation had to be conducted in April as per the time lines of MRTP Act. However, due to the lockdown we have decided to hold these consultations digital. Land owners can now send their suggestions and objections through email or whatsapp," it said.

