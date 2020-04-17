Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:26 IST
COAI to approach states for opening retail recharge points to facilitate feature phone users

Industry body COAI on Friday said it will write to all states to open up retail recharge points in a staggered manner to help feature phone mobile users in recharging. The association said it has already highlighted the need for opening up retail recharge points to Karnataka government during a conference call on Friday.

COAI said it will be writing to all states now for permission to restart retail recharge points along with requisite passes for movement of people who will man these centres. "We are requesting states to open retail recharging centres to help facilitate recharging by feature phone subscribers, as well as and passes for people who are involved in retail recharge business," Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI.

As it is, telecom is classified as essential services, he said, adding "so the only question is how do we move gradually state by state...so we are working with each of the states. We hope it will be consistent approach amongst states". The association is also seeking permission for movement of people to handle any fibre cuts.

"For retail recharge points we are suggesting a staggered approach as it would depend on severity (of coronavirus cases) in each state. So we are suggesting a staggered approach based on what each state sees as appropriate," Mathews said. India, earlier this week, decided to extend lockdown restrictions till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has so far claimed 437 lives and infected 13,387 people.

During the first phase of the lockdown, telecom operators had announced benefits for low-income prepaid users to help them tide over ongoing crisis. On Friday, Vodafone Idea announced extension of incoming service for 90 million low-income prepaid customers, using feature phones, till May 3.

Bharti Airtel also said it is extending validity of 30 million low-income prepaid customers till May 3. Reliance Jio has announced that every Jio user will continue to receive incoming calls. This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit those who are unable to do a recharge during these challenging times.

