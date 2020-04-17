Left Menu
FTSE 100 boosted by cyclical stocks, but suffers weekly loss

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:34 IST
British shares closed higher on Friday as investors cheered plans for a gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data emerged on a possible treatment for COVID-19. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index closed up 2.8%, boosted by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell which added 4% and 5.5% respectively, though on the week the index fell 0.95%.

Miners gained after the world's top iron ore miner Rio Tinto posted higher-than-expected quarterly production, sending its shares up 3.3%. Other cyclical sectors such as banks, travel and leisure, insurers and industrials all rose.

Markets globally extended their gains for a second straight week as the United States joined other countries in unveiling lockdown exit plans with a staggered, three-stage approach following signs new virus cases were flattening. Further helping the mood, a report detailed positive partial data from trials of U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug in severe COVID-19 patients.

"There's a lot of hope in the market that things might go back to normal slowly," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at brokerage Tavira Securities. "It's a bit presumptive. We know the governments will try and open up economies, but supply chains are going to be hampered for longer and consumers will be far more reluctant to get back to normal," Temperton added.

The FTSE 100 has recovered about 18% since its mid-March lows as policymakers injected billions in stimulus response measures. Further gains will likely be put to the test next week, with the release of UK jobs data and business activity figures, while European companies are likely to report the steepest profit fall since the 2008 global financial meltdown.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index closed up 3.1%, with travel and leisure stocks, among the worst hit this year, up 6.3%. Cineworld surged 21.4%. Despite Friday's bounce, both major FTSE indexes recorded modest weekly losses as the UK government extended its lockdown for at least another three weeks.

Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment jumped about 16% after saying revenue had been more resilient to coronavirus disruption than expected. Real estate agent Foxtons surged 22% after issuing new shares and furloughing about 750 employees to shore up its finances.

Hotel operator Whitbread rose 4.8% after confirming it was able to access the government's funding facility.

