Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor acquires UK-based Norton Motorcycles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:52 IST
TVS Motor acquires UK-based Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has acquired Britain's iconic bike manufacturer Norton Motorcycles for GBP 16 million (around Rs 153 crore). Founded by James Lansdowne Norton in Birmingham in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time.

The company has acquired Norton in an all-cash deal for a consideration of GBP 16 million by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) through one of its overseas subsidiaries, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. Norton Motorcycles is known for its classic models and range of luxury motorcycles ranging from authentic retro classic reboots of the famous Commando to its contemporary 200 bhp, 1200cc V4 superbikes.

"This is a momentous time for us at TVS Motor Company. Norton is an iconic British brand celebrated across the world, and presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally," TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in the statement. The transaction is in line with the company's effort to cater to the aspirations of discerning motorcycle customers, he added.

"We will extend our full support for Norton to regain its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape," Venu said. Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans, he added.

TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand, Venu noted. "We look forward to growing together globally in the years to come," he added.

TVS Motor Company is excited about the existing and upcoming products at Norton Motorcycles, including Commando, Dominator and V4 RR, Venu said. "Confident of the strong synergy between both the brands, we believe that Norton Motorcycles can leverage TVS Motor Company's global reach and supply chain capabilities to expand to new markets," he added.

Norton currently sells around 500 custom built bikes every year which are priced between GBP 25,000 to GBP 45,000. "We feel that we can scale this number significantly from day one," Venu said.

As part of the deal, Norton's UK-based manufacturing plant now becomes a part of TVS Motor Company..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reopening wet food markets must conform to strict standards -WHO

Any wet markets that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.Suspicion has falle...

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

President Donald Trumps former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI ...

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...

One more doctor of Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, infection tally rises to 29 in Gzb

One more doctor of Ghaziabads Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for coronavius infection on Friday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 29, said officials. The second Vaishali Max doctor, found having the infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020