Chile economy to contract by 2% in 2020 - govt budget office

Chile's budget office said on Friday it expects the country's economy to contract by 2% in 2020, while stimulus measures will deepen the nation's fiscal deficit to 8%, the largest gap since at least 1990.

The agency said it expects the price of copper to average $2.36 per pound in 2020, down from a previous forecast of $2.80.

