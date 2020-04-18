Chile economy to contract by 2% in 2020 - govt budget office

Chile economy to contract by 2% in 2020 - govt budget officeReuters | Santiago | Updated: 18-04-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 01:45 IST
Chile's budget office said on Friday it expects the country's economy to contract by 2% in 2020, while stimulus measures will deepen the nation's fiscal deficit to 8%, the largest gap since at least 1990.
The agency said it expects the price of copper to average $2.36 per pound in 2020, down from a previous forecast of $2.80.
