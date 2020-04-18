Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile economy seen contracting 2% in 2020; Pinera promises 'cautious' reopening

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 18-04-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 02:46 IST
Chile economy seen contracting 2% in 2020; Pinera promises 'cautious' reopening

Chile's economy is expected to contract by 2% in 2020, the government said on Friday, while stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic will deepen the nation's fiscal deficit to 8%, the largest gap since at least 1990.

The dire predictions from the country´s budget office came the same day center-right President Sebastian Pinera promised a gradual reopening of Chile's economy, which has been largely shuttered for more than six weeks amid the crisis. Pinera, in a televised speech, said while his priority was the health of his fellow citizens, the economy was a close second. He promised a "gradual and cautious reopening" in the coming weeks.

"We are preoccupied with taking measures to protect jobs, family incomes and helping companies to overcome this crisis," Pinera said. Chile has already announced a "historic" stimulus package of $17 billion, worth more than 5% of gross domestic product. The measures, including beefed-up unemployment checks and government-backed credit lines for small businesses, are expected to increase the country´s total debt to 32.7% of GDP, up from 29.6% previously, the budget office said.

Even with the stimulus, domestic demand will fall by 3.3% in 2020, down from a previous estimate of 1.1% growth. Annual inflation was seen at 3.3%, the agency said in its quarterly public finances report. The Health Ministry said earlier this week it would begin handing out "health passports" next week to people deemed to have recovered from the illness. Those people once screened to determine if they have developed antibodies to make them immune to the virus, could immediately rejoin the workforce.

On Friday, Chile confirmed 9,252 cases of the novel coronavirus and 116 deaths. The economy of the world´s top copper producer, heavily reliant on exports, has been hammered by fast-falling prices and flailing demand for the red metal as the global trade withers amid the pandemic.

The budget agency said it expects the price of copper to average $2.36 per pound in 2020, down from a previous forecast of $2.80.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Latam countries scrap duties on some breathing devices from India

Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus, engineering exports body EEPC India sai...

Biden says Trump failed to hold China accountable on coronavirus

Americans are paying the price for President Donald Trumps failure to hold China to account over the coronavirus pandemic, presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday, as the two campaigns spar over who can better conf...

Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it will waive for the next five months the small fee it charges news publishers to decide which ads to show on their online properties. News publishers, especially the print media, have struggled as many ...

COVID-19 tally surges to 892 in Indore

With 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore.50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on April 17. Total positive cases in the district stand at 892, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020