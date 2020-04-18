Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai joins hands with French firm Air Liquide for ventilator production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:41 IST
Hyundai joins hands with French firm Air Liquide for ventilator production

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has tied up with French company Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) for production and supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states. France-based ALMS is present in India through a subsidiary which is based out of Chennai. As part of the partnership, Hyundai and ALMS are looking to produce 1,000 ventilators in the first phase, and to scale up subsequently.  "Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai and ALMS are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement. ALMS India Managing Director Anil Kumar said the company has initiated a prompt response towards the fight against COVID-19 in support of the government. "We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few Global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture ventilators in India," he added. The company is employing all the resources available to manufacture easy-to use and high-performing ventilators, Kumar said. Ventilators are medical devices used to deliver air with high concentration of oxygen to the lungs of a patient who is unable to breathe on his own. For patients severely affected by COVID-19, ventilators are critical to ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome respiratory insufficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Richa Chadha to provide meals to needy people

As India fights coronavirus pandemic, actor Richa Chadha said she is donating food to a local Gurudwara, to help the needy people. The actor recently made a donation to a local Gurudwara and urged her fans to do the same. When I contacted...

Taylor Swift cancels 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus outbreak

Pop star Taylor Swift has canceled all her 2020 live appearances and performances, including Lover Fest East and Lover Fest West, due to coronavirus crisis. The shows will now happen in 2021.Im so sad I wont be able to see you guys in conce...

Coronavirus: South African political outfits draw flak for printing party logo on masks

South Africas ruling and the main opposition party have been accused of politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic after protective masks with party logos embossed on them were distributed among the people. While the ruling African National Congres...

Sharjeel Imam chargesheeted in seditious speech case

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam on Saturday for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the new citizenship law, officials said. Imam was arrested for i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020