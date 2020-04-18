PFC gives another Rs 1 cr financial assistance to support fight against coronavirus pandemic

PFC gives another Rs 1 cr financial assistance to support fight against coronavirus pandemicPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:25 IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has provided another financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak. It is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh assistance provided to the Red Cross Society in Rajasthan for arranging medical equipment and Rs 200 crore donation to the PM-CARES Fund made last month, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said in a statement.
"PFC has provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to combat the COVID-19 spread -- 50 lakh each to district collectors of Bulandshahr and Siddharthnagar," it said. The financial aid will be used for distribution of masks and hand sanitisers to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, PFC said.
Power Finance Corporation, under the administrative control of the power ministry, is the largest NBFC in the power sector..
