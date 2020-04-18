Tata Projects redraws project execution strategies due to COVID-19 pandemic

Infrastructure firm Tata Projects on Saturday said it has redrawn project execution strategies in the wake of challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction sector is the second-largest employer in India after agriculture and is labor-intensive.

"We are confident about overcoming this new challenge through an emphasis on technological solutions and other proactive precautionary measures. We have redrawn our project execution strategies to ensure minimal workforce interaction at various project sites," Tata Projects Chief Strategy Officer Himanshu Chaturvedi said. Meetings will be conducted digitally and instructions thereafter communicated to the on-site workforce through phones or other devices, Chaturvedi said adding that workers will be provided sanitizers, face masks, and other protective gear.

In addition, medical professionals will be deployed to project sites to screen workers on a regular basis and all project sites will be thoroughly sanitized to ensure that it remains a safe place for workers to execute their tasks safely. "Most importantly workers shall be counseled about the need for maintaining social distancing while providing them tips or instructions to ensure their well-being in these times," he said.

Terming officials as the most important asset, the official said, "After the current restrictions are eased in the construction sector, we will be closely monitoring the situation while taking all the above-mentioned initiatives to safeguard their health and well-being."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.