Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Projects redraws project execution strategies due to COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:21 IST
Tata Projects redraws project execution strategies due to COVID-19 pandemic
In addition, medical professionals will be deployed to project sites to screen workers on a regular basis and all project sites will be thoroughly sanitized to ensure that it remains a safe place for workers to execute their tasks safely. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure firm Tata Projects on Saturday said it has redrawn project execution strategies in the wake of challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction sector is the second-largest employer in India after agriculture and is labor-intensive.

"We are confident about overcoming this new challenge through an emphasis on technological solutions and other proactive precautionary measures. We have redrawn our project execution strategies to ensure minimal workforce interaction at various project sites," Tata Projects Chief Strategy Officer Himanshu Chaturvedi said. Meetings will be conducted digitally and instructions thereafter communicated to the on-site workforce through phones or other devices, Chaturvedi said adding that workers will be provided sanitizers, face masks, and other protective gear.

In addition, medical professionals will be deployed to project sites to screen workers on a regular basis and all project sites will be thoroughly sanitized to ensure that it remains a safe place for workers to execute their tasks safely. "Most importantly workers shall be counseled about the need for maintaining social distancing while providing them tips or instructions to ensure their well-being in these times," he said.

Terming officials as the most important asset, the official said, "After the current restrictions are eased in the construction sector, we will be closely monitoring the situation while taking all the above-mentioned initiatives to safeguard their health and well-being."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations as Muslim holy month approaches

Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday.The South Asian nation, the seco...

3 held for hitting civic staff, cops during anti-hawker drive

Two women and a man were arrestedin Mankhurd for allegedly assaulting civic staff and policeduring a drive against illegal hawkers, an official said onSaturdayThe incident took place in Lallubhai Compound onFriday morning, an official saidT...

Sassoon dean's transfer: doctors, others wear black ribbons

Resident doctors, faculty members and other staff at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital here are sporting black ribbons on arms to protest the transfer of its Dean, Dr Ajay Chandanwale. Dr Chandanwale was transferred on Thursday by...

Lesotho's embattled PM Thabane deploys army to streets

Lesothos prime minister Thomas Thabane unexpectedly deployed the army in the capital Maseru on Saturday against unnamed rogue national elements he said wanted to destabilize the southern African country.I have since deployed the army to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020