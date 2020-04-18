Global supply chain with less dependence on China to be positive outcome of COVID-19: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said a truly diversified, global supply chain with less dependence on China will be one of the positive outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra, who earlier criticised sub-standard masks and testing kits sent by China, said India must fight hard to become a major node in global supply chain.

"Yes, I said that because I believe that a truly diversified, global supply chain with less dependence on China will be one of the positive outcomes of this crisis," he said in a tweet in response to a follower's comment. Mahindra had asserted that what many had thought to be a global supply chain was indeed a Chinese supply chain and the quest for global supply chains independent of Beijing needs to go further and deeper.

"India must fight hard to become a major node in the world's new supply chain," he said in the tweet. Earlier, Mahindra criticised China, which he said "is already under siege as the source of COVID-19".

"Now, some of the masks and testing kits sent by them as humanitarian initiatives are apparently sub-standard. It must do more stringent checks on these shipments, or it will only accelerate its 'social distance' from the world," he had said..

