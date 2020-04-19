Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches iGOT portal to train doctors, health care workers to combat Covid-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:18 IST
Govt launches iGOT portal to train doctors, health care workers to combat Covid-19

The government has launched a special digital platform iGOT for training and capacity building of healthcare staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers and technicians, stepping up efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.  Some of the training courses on this integrated government online training (iGOT) portal include basics of COVID, infection prevention and control, use of PPE, quarantine and isolation, management of COVID 19 cases, laboratory sample collection and testing, ICU care and ventilation management.  In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Chairman of the Empowered Group-4 Arun Kumar Panda has asked state governments, district administrations and municipal bodies to ensure training of the identified resources as per the job requirement through the portal on an urgent basis.  A master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers has also been made operational which provides state and district wise availability of human resources from various groups along with the contact details of nodal officers.  Data regarding a large pool of doctors including AYUSH doctors, nurses, other healthcare professionals and volunteer workforce has been shared on the dashboard and more information will progressively be made available, Panda said in the letter.  The dashboard can be used by state governments and district administrations or municipal bodies to prepare their crisis management/contingency plans based on the available manpower in coordination with the nodal officers from each group.  The master database can also be used to utilise the services of volunteers for various activities including enforcement of social distancing at banks, ration shops, mandi and providing help to the elderly, divyang and orphanages.  It will also help the states and union territories to mobilise human resources from one location to another for their utilisation.  The portal provides anytime onsite delivery of training material/ module through any device including mobile phone, laptop and desktop.  The Centre has constituted 11 Empowered Groups to formulate plans and provide effective solutions to address the challenges emanating from the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.  Of these, the Empowered Group-4 has been mandated with the identification of human resources for various COVID 19 related activities along with the necessary capacity building for them.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

League-by-league guide to European football's coronavirus shutdown

Football leagues across Europe have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 100,000 lives throughout the continent. Lockdown restrictions are in effect worldwide although some countries are caut...

Hilton hotels serving select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy during lockdown

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the premier hotel chain Hilton will now serve select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy. Customers can order 20 items from a select menu from the comforts of their homes fo...

Milk cooperatives, dairy farms in Assam facing problem due to lockdown restrictions

Problems in procuring and selling milk have impacted milk cooperatives, farms and individual producers severely across Assam during the ongoing 40-day lockdown period, though distribution and sale of milk are exempted from restrictions duri...

Never done this kind of action before: Randeep Hooda on 'Extraction'

Actor Randeep Hooda says Extraction gave him a chance to step out of his comfort zone in Hindi cinema to do some Rambo-like action with tough Aussie Chris Hemsworth, his co-star in the film. The movie, slated to release on April 24 on Netfl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020