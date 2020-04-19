Kuwaiti central bank tells lenders to postpone customer dues for six months

Kuwait's central bank on Sunday instructed banks to postpone amounts due from coronavirus affected customers for six months without applying any penalties, it said in a statement.

The move, part of various measures by the central bank in response to the coronavirus crisis, extends a previous directive in March which stipulated a three-month postponement. The six-month window runs from March to September.

