Shanghai Stock Exchange investigating abnormal index behaviour - statement

Shanghai Stock Exchange investigating abnormal index behaviour - statementReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-04-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 08:14 IST
The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday that it was investigating reasons for some cross-exchange indexes displaying abnormal behaviour.
In a statement on its official WeChat account, the exchange said indexes including the CSI1000, CSI300 and a healthcare index were affected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON: