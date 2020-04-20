Left Menu
Shanghai Stock Exchange says index issue fix due soon, trading not affected

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:13 IST
The Shanghai Stock Exchange said Monday that it would resume the normal display of cross-exchange indexes "as soon as possible" after the indexes earlier exhibited abnormal behaviour.

In a statement on its official WeChat account, the exchange said stocks, bond funds, ETF options, ETF subscriptions and redemptions were not currently impacted.

