Shanghai Stock Exchange says index issue fix due soon, trading not affected

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said Monday that it would resume the normal display of cross-exchange indexes "as soon as possible" after the indexes earlier exhibited abnormal behaviour.

In a statement on its official WeChat account, the exchange said stocks, bond funds, ETF options, ETF subscriptions and redemptions were not currently impacted.

