Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Hong Kong stocks firm as key Chinese rate cut again

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:41 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks firm as key Chinese rate cut again

China and Hong Kong stocks firmed on Monday as a key Chinese lending rate was cut for the second time this year to shore up the coronavirus-hit economy. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 2,847.13 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.22%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.21%, the consumer staples sector up 0.07%, the real estate index down 0.8% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.78%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.52% to 9,865.97, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.16% at 24,419.99.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.65% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.96%. ** China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.

** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.85% from 4.05% previously, while the five-year LPR was cut by half as much to 4.65% from 4.75%. Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. ** "The asymmetric cut suggests that authorities will stick to the tight housing policy. It will not be deemed as a tool to stimulate domestic demand, even at this difficult time," said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

** China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 19, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said. ** The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it would resume the normal display of cross-exchange indexes "as soon as possible" after the indexes earlier exhibited abnormal behaviour.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.76%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0758 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.0725.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country. I am putting up the bat with which...

Positive tests at Afghan presidential palace

At least 20 employees at Afghanistans presidential palace have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a senior government official who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to comment on the subject. It wasnt clear whe...

COVID-19: Many Indian-American doctors in frontline make ultimate sacrifice

Indian-American Dr. Madhvi Aya, who contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty in New York, the countrys COVID-19 epicenter, could only exchange text messages with her husband and daughter from her hospital bed before she lost the battl...

Bit surprised by CA's financial health but we will work together overcome crisis: Hazlewood

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is a bit surprised that Cricket Australia is struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said players will work together with the governing body to overcome the crisis. With the coronavirus outbreak ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020