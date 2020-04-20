Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks slip on caution ahead of earnings, economic data

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:17 IST
Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday, tracking other Asian markets, amid expectations that a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data would drive home the damage done by the global coronavirus-led lockdowns.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 49.98 points, or 0.21%, at 24,330.02. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.09% to 9,824.42. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7%, while the IT sector dipped 0.13%, the financial sector ended 0.05% lower and the property sector dipped 1.2%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which gained 2.95%, while the biggest loser was Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, which fell 2.94%. ** Hong Kong companies will start to publish their results for the first quarter, with most of them expected to record relatively big losses, which could dampen the market sentiment, analysts at Guodu Hong Kong said in report.

** China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.59%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.15%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0755 per U.S. dollar at 0826 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 7.0725. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.01% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

