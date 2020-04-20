Infosys shares rise nearly 4 pc ahead of quarterly earnings announcement '

Infosys shares on Monday jumped nearly 4 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings to be announced later in the day. Shares of the company rose by 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 652.90 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 4.98 per cent to Rs 660.70.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.53 per cent to close at Rs 650.95. In traded volume terms, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares on the NSE during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

