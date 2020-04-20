Left Menu
Entire group with you, follow lockdown to defeat coronavirus: Subrata Roy to Sahara staff, customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:09 IST
Sahara chief Subrata Roy has assured full support to all workers, customers and investors of his group in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and has urged everyone to strictly follow the government guidelines on the nationwide lockdown as individual soldiers in this fight. In a video message for an estimated 14 lakh workers as also over 9 crore customers and investors, Roy said battling coronavirus is not just the responsibility of the government, but every Indian has an equal responsibility to defeat this global pandemic.

The Sahara chief said coronavirus pandemic has pushed the entire world into a dark tunnel of uncertainty. "In our country too, all the social and commercial activities have been halted. We too are impacted by the situation. At the moment, we can't do much though we very much want to, but Sahara India Pariwar is founded on strong trust and beautiful emotions and at this moment of crisis, your Sahara India Pariwar wholeheartedly stands by you," he said.

He said no member of the Sahara family should feel that they are alone in this period of crisis and if any member is in some difficulty, the other members should immediately provide the help as per their capacity. "We should keep our unity strong for a decisive victory over this pandemic. Soon, this crisis will be over and we will start our work with a new enthusiasm," he said.

Earlier in February when the COVID-19 crisis was yet to engulf India in such a big way, Roy had told all Sahara investors that his group, which has been battling a long-drawn legal and regulatory battle over thousands of crores collected through certain bonds issued by two companies, would see all its problems getting resolved this year. He had said that two large foreign investors have been roped in for real estate as well as city development businesses, and nearly Rs 22,000 crore deposited with regulator Sebi will also eventually come back to the group. He had assured all Sahara investors that they would get their invested amount with full interest and an additional interest would be paid even for a day's delay.

Since then, virtually every sector has got hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown, which is now in place for almost a month. In his message, Roy said, "We must follow social distancing, but we should never allow emotional distancing to happen. We should keep communicating with our nearest and dearest through telephone and internet.

"Emotions are our great strength. So, all the people of our great nation should be emotionally united with one another. When we have finally defeated the Corona, we will make a new beginning. We will stand together and make our country stronger than ever before." Roy said the fight against the deadly coronavirus is "a war of the whole of mankind and in this war, every single person is a soldier". "If we assume that whatever is to be done is to be done by the government, by hospitals and doctors, by police and administration, then believe me, we will lose our war against coronavirus." He said the coronavirus pandemic has shaken the whole world, with millions having been infected and over one lakh having died.

Roy said the second phase of the lockdown is very crucial for India and everyone most follow it strictly, irrespective of their religion, community and faith. "If the lockdown had not been imposed, the situation would have been far worse. During the lockdown, stay at home and religiously follow whatever guidelines are issued by the government.

"Doctors, nurses, police and administration personnel are fighting the coronavirus at the front. They are risking their lives to save our lives. So, cooperate with them wholeheartedly in every possible way," he said..

