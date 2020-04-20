Left Menu
Development News Edition

P-notes investment hit over 15-yr low of Rs 48,000 cr till Mar-end 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:31 IST
P-notes investment hit over 15-yr low of Rs 48,000 cr till Mar-end 

Investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market plunged to an over 15-year low of Rs 48,006 crore at the end of March amid high volatility in broader markets on concerns over coronavirus-triggered recession. The decline in fund inflow through P-notes comes after two successive months of positive investments.

P-notes investment stood at Rs 67,281 crore and Rs 68,862 crore at the end of January and February respectively. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives -- stood at Rs 48,006 crore until March, while the same was at Rs 68,862 crore at the end of February. This was the lowest level of investment since October 2004, when the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets stood at Rs 44,586 crore.

Of the total Rs 48,006 crore invested through the route, Rs 37,859 crore was invested in equities, Rs 9,889 crore in debt, Rs 153 crore in the derivatives segment and Rs 104 crore in hybrid securities. Fund inflow through this route stood at Rs 67,281 crore and Rs 64,537 crore in January 2020 and December 2019 respectively. However, it was at Rs 69,670 crore in November last year.

Investment in January increased after hitting a nearly 11-year low at the end of December 2019, when the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets stood at Rs 64,537 crore. This lower quantum of investment through P-notes route could be attributed to liberalised norms for FPIs by Sebi, market experts noted.

Earlier in September, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) simplified KYC requirements and registration process for FPIs. Besides, the regulator broad-based the classification of such investors. Meanwhile, FPIs pulled out a net sum of over Rs 1.2 lakh crore from the capital markets as the coronavirus pandemic dented investor sentiment worldwide. This included nearly Rs 62,000 crore from equities and over Rs 56,000 crore from the bond markets. PTI SP DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...

Govt should give Rs 5,000 per month to daily wagers, arrange special trains/buses: Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5,000 per month to labourers and the needy who have been stranded due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. He als...

Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

By Rana Ajit New Delhi, Apr 20 PTI A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown unsatisfactory in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coron...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020