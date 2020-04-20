Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing finance cos to see slower credit growth in FY21: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:56 IST
Housing finance cos to see slower credit growth in FY21: Report

Housing finance companies are likely to see a slower credit growth of 9-12 per cent in the current financial year as their disbursement may be impacted by the COVID-19 related disruptions, says a report. The gross non-performing assets of mortgage financiers may also increase to 1.8-2 per cent by March 2021, rating agency Icra said in a report. Its vice president and sector head (financial sector ratings) Supreeta Nijjar said the Covid-19 induced slowdown may impact the portfolio growth of HFCs in FY2021. "The estimated housing credit growth is likely to be 9-12 per cent in FY21 (lower than the last three years' CAGR of 16 per cent). It is likely that people will defer their home purchases and home improvement/extension decisions in the current fiscal, till they are able to achieve stability in income levels/resumption of business activities,” Nijjar said in a report. Their credit growth is estimated to be slower in the first half of 2020-21 while the recovery in the second half will be dependent on the overall economic turnaround, she said. The loan growth of housing financiers in the last quarter of FY2019-20 is estimated to be at 11-13 per cent as their fresh loans disbursement would have been impacted in March, she said. "GNPAs in the housing segment is expected to increase to 1.8-2 per cent by March 2021 from 1.4 per cent as of December 2019 while slippages in the non-housing segment could be higher with GNPAs increasing to 3-3.5 per cent in FY2021 from 2.1 per cent as on December 31, 2019," Nijjar said.

The liquidity of repossessed properties could get impacted, leading to delays in recoveries or possibly higher losses on the sale of such properties, she said. The rating agency said while the profitability indicators (RoE) are likely to remain range-bound in FY20 between 13-15 per cent, a prolonged slowdown in growth and the Covid-19 related impact on the asset quality could lead to an increase in the credit costs in FY2021. "This could lead to a moderation in the profitability indicators for FY2021 by around 200-300 basis points," Nijjar said. The Rs 50,000 crore of additional TLTROs announced on April 17, 2020, and the additional Rs 10,000 crore of refinance facility to National Housing Bank (NHB) will support the immediate liquidity requirements of HFCs to some extent, especially those operating in the affordable housing space where collections are likely to be impacted more, the rating agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Some Syrians prefer ruined homes to crowded campsTaher al-Matars home in northwest Syria is in ruins but he has gone back to live there anyway, driven by dire conditions in camps for disp...

Myanmar ships 800 freed Rohingya prisoners back to Rakhine

Myanmar shipped hundreds of recently released Rohingya inmates back to the countrys restive western borderlands on Monday, after fears that its overcrowded prisons could become hotbeds for runaway coronavirus outbreaks. Men, women and child...

BBC Two orders Peter Sellers documentary 'A State of Comic Ecstasy'

A documentary on versatile comic actor Peter Sellers has been commissioned by BBC Two, the network has announced. The docu with the working title Peter Sellers A State of Comic Ecstasy will be broadcast to mark the 40th anniversary of the B...

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020