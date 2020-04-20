Infosys Q4 net up 6.3% at Rs 4,335 cr, suspends FY21 guidance citing uncertainty

The country's second-largest IT services player Infosys on Monday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,335 crore for March 2020 quarter, and said it is unable to provide revenue outlook for FY 21 due to business uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,078 crore in the year-ago period as per IFRS accounting norms, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue grew 8 per cent to Rs 23,267 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21,539 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. "Considering the business uncertainty emanating from COVID-19, the company is unable to provide guidance on revenues and margins for FY21 at this stage. The company will provide guidance after visibility improves," the filing said.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said Infosys team has achieved 93 per cent remote working on Monday and ensuring consistent service delivery for clients in this rapidly changing environment..

