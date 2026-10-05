Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court over Epstein files arrest

​Britain's judicial ​office said on ‌Monday a ​court hearing would take place ‌on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, requested that a judge ‌examine the lawfulness of search ‌warrants that proceeded his arrest in February. Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of ⁠leaking government ​documents ⁠to the late sex offender Jeffrey ⁠Epstein when he was a special ​representative for trade between 2001 ⁠and 2011.

Britain's Thames Valley Police confirmed on ⁠Monday ​the force was engaged in legal proceedings in relation ⁠to the issuing of warrants. The hearing ⁠will ⁠be in private, the court said.