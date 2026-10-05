Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court over Epstein files arrest
Britain's judicial office said on Monday a court hearing would take place on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, requested that a judge examine the lawfulness of search warrants that proceeded his arrest in February. Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of leaking government documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a special representative for trade between 2001 and 2011.
Britain's Thames Valley Police confirmed on Monday the force was engaged in legal proceedings in relation to the issuing of warrants. The hearing will be in private, the court said.