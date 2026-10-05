European shares rise after last week's selloff; French stocks lag
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) European shares edged higher on Monday, recouping some of last week's losses, while French equities came under pressure from fiscal concerns and losses in Schneider Electric following its $22.6 billion acquisition of US software company PTC.
The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2% to 632.42 points by 0720 GMT, with most major regional indexes trading flat to higher. The index was coming off its biggest weekly loss in a month as surging bond yields fuelled concerns over inflation and worsening fiscal outlooks. France's CAC 40 fell 0.8%, while the euro slid to a 17-month low as investors worried about the country's debt burden and political gridlock ahead of next year's presidential election.
Shares of Schneider Electric dropped 7.2% after the French engineering company struck its biggest deal ever. Spanish stocks were largely steady after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election for November 29.
Mining stocks rose 0.5% as precious-metal prices advanced after softer-than-expected US jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged this month.