European shares rise after last week's selloff; French stocks lag

(For a Reuters live blog on ​U.S., UK and European ​stock markets, click or ‌type LIVE/ ​in a news window) European shares edged higher on Monday, recouping some of last ‌week's losses, while French equities came under pressure from fiscal concerns and losses in Schneider Electric following its $22.6 billion acquisition of ‌US software company PTC.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2% ‌to 632.42 points by 0720 GMT, with most major regional indexes trading flat to higher. The index was coming off its biggest weekly loss in ⁠a ​month as ⁠surging bond yields fuelled concerns over inflation and worsening fiscal outlooks. France's CAC 40 ⁠fell 0.8%, while the euro slid to a 17-month low as ​investors worried about the country's debt burden and political gridlock ⁠ahead of next year's presidential election.

Shares of Schneider Electric dropped 7.2% after the ⁠French ​engineering company struck its biggest deal ever. Spanish stocks were largely steady after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a ⁠snap election for November 29.

Mining stocks rose 0.5% as precious-metal ⁠prices advanced after ⁠softer-than-expected US jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged this ‌month.