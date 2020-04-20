Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITUC terms lockdown easing as unplanned, unprepared exercise; asks govt to facilitate workers' journey to home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:31 IST
AITUC terms lockdown easing as unplanned, unprepared exercise; asks govt to facilitate workers' journey to home

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Monday termed the relaxations in lockdown guidelines to start economic activities as "unplanned and unprepared". "AITUC deplores the latest order from the Home Secretary on April 19, 2020 in regard to movement of stranded labour within the state/UT...," it said in a statement. The AITUC said that the decision to allow movement of labour for the work in the permitted areas from April 20 has been made without even considering for their immediate demands for ration/ food/ water and medications etc.

According to the statement, stranded workers have been demanding to facilitate their journey to their homes within the state or to the other states to the place of their domicile. These steps to relax lockdown are less for the economic benefit of these workers and rather has been taken under the pressure from the big builders lobby and other big business houses, it added. It alleged that now some of the employers' organisations have written to the union ministry of labour to prohibit formation of unions. The AITUC demands that all those workers who wish to go to their homes be respected for their choice and appropriate arrangements be made.

It further asserted that the government cannot treat the workers as their subjects/slaves to follow their commands unquestioned, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers trust in advice from public authorities an...

Hry govt cautions public against purchasing liquor from unauthorised source during lockdown

The Haryana government on Monday cautioned people to not purchase liquor from unauthorised sources during lockdown as it may be spurious and life-threatening. The Haryana government has not allowed any person or individual to conduct the sa...

Include 'transgender' as separate category in job applications, Centre tells its depts

All central government departments were on Monday asked to include transgender as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The move is based on the provisions ...

Merkel says EU budget bigger than was discussed before pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she imagined the next European Union budget would look very different and bigger than that which was discussed before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.One can discuss about new treaties...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020