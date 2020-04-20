Haryana Dairy Federation ties up with Swiggy for online delivery of products

The Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has tied up with food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy for online delivery of its products in select areas of the state. The milk brand Vita and other milk products will be delivered in Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD A Sreenivas said on Monday.

To ensure that common people do not face any problem due to lockdown, the Federation has ensured an uninterrupted supply of Vita milk and milk products across the state, he said in a statement. After the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, there was a decrease in the sale of milk due to the closure of establishments/businesses of dhabas, tea shops, hotels, restaurants and caterers, he added. “Therefore, the Haryana government has decided that surplus milk would be procured through dairy cooperatives so that there is no disruption in the supply of Vita milk and milk products in the coming days,” it said.

Sreenivas said the Federation is processing all the milk available through the cooperatives of its milk producers. The Federation is purchasing 8 lakh litres of milk per day which is 40 percent more than the previous year, he said. He also informed that proper sanitation is being followed during the procurement, processing or packing and supply of milk and milk products as per the directions of the health department.

Sreenivas said that the process of procurement of milk at the societal level, processing of milk and smooth distribution through distributors, retailers, and Vita milk booths has been ensured after the government announced the lockdown. Milk is covered under the essential commodities category and activities involved in it have been allowed to start during the lockdown, he said.

He said the activities assisted by private vendors and the issues faced by these vendors are being resolved on a regular basis. He informed that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that safe and nutritious milk and milk products are available to consumers and there is no disruption in supply in the coming days..

