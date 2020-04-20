Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSU banks provide up to Rs 20 lakh insurance cover to employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:41 IST
PSU banks provide up to Rs 20 lakh insurance cover to employees

Saluting the efforts of bankers to provide services amid coronavirus threat, the Finance Ministry on Monday said public sector banks (PSBs) have provided insurance cover to employees in case of an unfortunate death due to the deadly virus. Banks have also expressed their commitment to ensuring the well being of their employees by providing protective gear and medical care.

statBanks have appointed dedicated doctors for its employees and also set up helpline to attend to the concerns of staff, sources said. "Salute to all bankers providing services across India in this critical time. To ensure their safety, PSBs have provided health cover (incl of #Covid-19) to all employees and also lumpsum compensation in case of an unfortunate death due to #Corona," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

According to sources, banks have designed their own customised product keeping in mind interest of their employees and up to Rs 20 lakh lumpsum amount will be paid to relative in case of unfortunate event due to COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have praised bankers for imparting their duty in these challenging times.

Financial services are part of some of the essential services which have been operational during the lockdown that will continue till May 3. Several banks including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and Indian Bank have taken various steps to ensure safety of their employees and protect them from coronavirus.

For example, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has set up a quick response team to keep the staff motivated amid the coronavirus outbreak, The bank has set up a helpline number manned by doctors and psychologists to assist its staff and employees to deal with the coronavirus outbreak as well as stress and anxiety related to this, sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia plans to reopen small shops, outdoor sports grounds

Slovakia plans to allow the reopening of small shops of up to 300 square metres, outdoor sports grounds, outdoor market places and restaurants for takeaway meals from Wednesday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday, in an easing of it...

Policemen save life of pregnant woman in Southeast Delhi

A pregnant woman, whose baby died inside the womb, was saved by police who rushed her to a clinic in southeast Delhis Zakir Nagar area, officials said on Monday. Nirmala was seven months pregnant and was having extreme pain since past few d...

Kerala rolls back some relaxations, Karna& TN do not ease restrictions

Kerala on Monday rolled back some of its relaxations vis-a-vis the ongoing lockdown after the Centres objection to dilution of curbs, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka said they would not scale down restrictions in force as part of their fight...

Complaints received from West Bengal on quality of RT-PCR kits; temporary arrangements made: ICMR

The ICMR has received complaints related to repeat testing of patients in West Bengal as the RT-PCR kits were not working properly, it said on Monday. Temporary arrangements have been made so as to enable the state to handle the crisis, it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020