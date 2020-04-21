Left Menu
Development News Edition

Female SAP co-CEO leaves company after 6 months

PTI | Frankfurtammain | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:35 IST
Female SAP co-CEO leaves company after 6 months

Co-chief executive of German software giant SAP, Jennifer Morgan, is stepping down after just six months in the job as the company switches back to a solo boss to steer it through the coronavirus upheaval. Morgan, 48, became the first woman to head a company listed on Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX 30 index when she was appointed co-CEO alongside Christian Klein last October.

"More than ever, the current environment requires companies to take swift, determined action which is best supported by a very clear leadership structure," SAP said in a surprise statement late Monday. In a decision it said was "mutually agreed" with the supervisory board, Morgan will leave the business software maker on April 30 while Klein will stay on as sole CEO.

Morgan joined SAP in 2004 and ran the company's cloud computing activities -- which became a vital growth driver for the firm under the leadership of former CEO Bill McDermott. "With unprecedented change within the world, it has become clear that now is the right time for the company to transition to a single CEO leading the business," Morgan said in the same statement.

SAP released its first quarter results on Tuesday, which showed that customers began to postpone "a significant amount of new business" last month as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Revenues over the first three months of 2020 were up seven percent year-on-year at 6.5 billion euros (USD 7 billion).

Net profit reached 811 million euros, up from a 108 million euro loss over the same period last year. The company earlier this month already cut its outlook for 2020 as a result of the impact of the pandemic on the global economy.

SAP said it expects the current "challenging demand environment" to worsen in the second quarter before improving later in the year as countries loosen lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the Presidents Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation workers relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. It ...

Ailing Dingko to be brought to Delhi by air ambulance for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold-winning boxer Dingko Singh will be brought here on April 25 by the Boxing Federation of India BFI to resume his treatment for liver cancer after he was forced to miss a scheduled radiation therapy session due to the ongoing...

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman promise to pause 'feud' for COVID-19 relief

To extend their support amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called for a temporary cease-fire on their feud in a hilarious video. The faux quarrel between the stars has been as old as time in t...

Full-year sales at UK's John Lewis department stores could fall 35%

Britains John Lewis Partnership said sales at its department store chain could decline by around 35 over the full year in a worst case scenario due to the coronavirus crisis, it said on Tuesday.The employee-owned group, which also owns the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020