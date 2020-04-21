UP starts issuing online clearances to industry to minimise human interface

Amidst challenges of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government is issuing clearances to enterprises for resumption of units and new investment through its Nivesh Mitra portal to further minimise human interface, a minister said. As many ;21 new online services of UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) are integrated in the Nivesh Mitra, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said. "With a view to kick-start resumption of industrial units and investment attraction for setting up of new industries in the state for much-needed economic revival and job creation, we are issuing clearances with Nivesh Mitra portal," Mahana said. The web launch of the services was done on Monday in which the minister also interacted with more than 80 industrialists and apprised them about features of the web portal, which will ease out and fasten the process of acquiring various approvals from the UPSIDA.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, Alok Tandon said that integration of above 21 new services of UPSIDA with Nivesh Mitra will enable additional one stop accessibility of services to entrepreneurs. It will accelerate the new economic opportunities within the state and shall trigger the rapid industrial development to augment the Gross State Domestic product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh.

A new online grievance redressal facility will soon be integrated with Nivesh Mitra portal to ensure swift resolution of issues at district, division and state level Udyog Bandhu, he said. These new services are provided by to enterprises and industries within its industrial areas across the state.

Principal Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Shri Alok Kumar informed that with the addition of 21 new services of UPSIDA , the total number of online services being provided by 20 departments through Nivesh Mitra is now 146, which makes it one of the largest and comprehensive single window clearance system in India. UPSIDA CEO Anil Garg said that the authority has so far provided online facilities for land allocation and building plan approval to over 2,500 industrialists through online single window portal Nivesh Mitra without any physical visits required.

He said that THE authority's robust GIS tagging had enabled availability of an illustrated description of all industrial areas of the authority on the portal. Executive Director of Udyog Bandhu and Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Neena Sharma said, "Since the launch of upgraded version in February 2018 by Prime Minister, a total of 1,26,191 (75 per cent) clearances have been issued through Nivesh Mitra single window portal so far with a whopping 75 per cent user feedback as 'satisfactory'." 'Udyog Bandhu', the investment facilitation agency of the State government is the nodal agency for the management of Nivesh Mitra.

The new 21 online services of Nivesh Mitra Team (Udyog Bandhu) included, requests for addition of products within same premises, for lease deed execution and registration, for restoration of plot after cancellation, for recognition of legal heir after death of Allottee besides others..

