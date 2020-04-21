Spot gold markets remain shut due to nationwide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets on Tuesday remained shut due to nationwide lockdown, according to HDFC Securities

"Spot gold markets in India remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections," it said

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,693 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 15.19 per ounce.

