Telangana State Council of Higher Education partners with TCS iON

TCS iON, a unit of IT major Tata Consultancy Services, on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to prepare college students in the state for future job readiness. Under the partnership, a set of curated courseware will be made available free of cost to four lakh students across 1,500 institutions of higher education in Telangana, effective this academic year, a statement said. The courses - accessible through the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub - cover a plethora of topics that will improve the employability quotient of students and equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate, it added. The learning will be self-paced, and the courses are accessible anytime and via any device through the TSCHE website. Individual institutions can mandate for credits as appropriate.

"We are committed to provide an array of learning tools that will help boost the youth of the state in a progressive way. We commend the TSCHE and the state leadership for their vision, and for providing the state's future citizenry with state-of-the-art tools and skills that are aligned with the needs of the industry," Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head of TCS iON, said. This latest partnership further expands the role that TCS iON has been playing in the educational field in Telangana. TCS iON conducts several common entrance tests (CETs), and its digital examination solution has been implemented in two major universities in the state. "We are pleased to partner with TCS iON to strengthen our students and equip them with all the necessary skills that will help them to compete well in the job market. As one of the largest employers, TCS has been playing a key role in shaping the development of student competencies by engaging with higher education institutions," TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said.

