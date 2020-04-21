Challenges in implementing govt guidelines to impact resumption of work in export units

Delay in getting required permissions from state authorities and challenges in implementing the guidelines of the home ministry is impacting the partially resumption of manufacturing units, according to exporters. They also expressed fear that the penalties for offences regarding violation of lockdown measures may be misused by authorities.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said the ministry's guidelines, issued on April 15, are difficult to implement. "Factory operates with certain number of workers and in a certain way. It is a sequential work, so factory owners need number of workers accordingly," he said.

He said units are afraid about certain penal provisions, under which factory owners would he held responsible if there is any breach in the implementation of the guidelines to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing similar views, Ludhiana-based exporter and Hand Tools Association president, S C Ralhan, said such provisions would not allow the owners to start operations, even with minimum workforce.

"There are also some units in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector which do not have proper place to make hostels for workers. Authorities can misuse the penal provisions," Ralhan said. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are not permitting to resume operations in manufacturing units and this will severely impact the sector, which is already facing challenges due to the lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are going to raise the matter with the commerce and industry ministry. We are already facing severe liquidity issues," he said adding that the states are not giving permission to apparel units despite the fact that the Union home ministry in its revised guidelines on April 15 has permitted resumption of units in certain areas.

Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) Chairman Siddh Nath Singh said so many conditions have been imposed, which has made it completely difficult for the sector to start operations in factories. "We have decided to wait till final lockdown gets removed. A lot of conditions have been imposed on factories. These conditions are not acceptable to owners," Singh said.

He added that carpet is a labour-intensive industry and it cannot operate with a limited number of workforce. "We need sufficient labour for movement of material and run machines. We have decided not to start work. We will not take risk of FIR by police authorities. The conditions are difficult to implement," Singh said.

The guidelines of the home ministry have listed out standard operating protocols for social distancing at offices, workplaces, factories and establishments; and penalties for offences regarding violation of lockdown measures under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and IPC, 1860. According to the guidelines, activities that are allowed to operate include manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs), industrial estate, and industrial townships.

These establishments will have to make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible or in the adjacent buildings. The transportation of workers to workplace would also have to be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing. The units will have to disinfect all areas such as entrance gate, office, cafeteria, canteens, meeting room, conference halls, building, equipment, lifts, washroom, toilet, walls and other surfaces completely by using a user-friendly disinfectant.

For workers coming from outside, special transportation facility will be arranged without any dependency on the public transport system and those vehicles should be allowed to work only with 30-40 per cent passenger capacity. All vehicles and machinery entering the premise should be disinfected by spray mandatorily. Chennai-based exporter and chairman of Farida Group, Rafeeque Ahmed, said these guidelines are difficult and not possible to implement.

"Penal provisions may harass owners. We will not open factories till lockdown is there, we have decided," he added..

