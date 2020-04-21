Left Menu
Kazakhstan to limit cash withdrawals by companies

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:54 IST
Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it would limit cash withdrawals by local companies from their bank accounts starting from June 1.

The bank said the limits would depend on company size and listed some exceptions such as those for farmers and food retailers.

