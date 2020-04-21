Kazakhstan to limit cash withdrawals by companies

Kazakhstan to limit cash withdrawals by companiesReuters | Almaty | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:54 IST
Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it would limit cash withdrawals by local companies from their bank accounts starting from June 1.
The bank said the limits would depend on company size and listed some exceptions such as those for farmers and food retailers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
