Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo seeks deferring aircraft lease rental payments by six months, says source

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:16 IST
IndiGo seeks deferring aircraft lease rental payments by six months, says source

Country's largest airline IndiGo is working with aircraft lessors for deferring lease rental payments by at least six months, a source said on Tuesday as suspension of flight services is adversely impacting its financial position. IndiGo has 259 planes in its fleet comprising A320s, A320Neos, A321s and ATRs.

Airlines are grappling with acute financial woes as commercial services remain suspended in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. Against this backdrop, the source said IndiGo is looking to defer payment of aircraft lease rentals to lessors.

The Gurugram-based carrier largely finances its aircraft through sale-and-lease back mode. Under this arrangement, an aircraft is sold and then taken back on lease by an airline. Generally, this arrangement helps in reducing maintenance costs related to an aircraft. "IndiGo has been seeking to defer payment of aircraft lease rentals by at least six months. It is working towards this with its lessors," the source told PTI.

When contacted, an airline spokesperson said, "we don't comment on speculation". As per IndiGo's December quarter earnings presentation, the net outgo towards aircraft and engine rental payments during the three months at Rs 134.30 crore.

Lease rentals and maintenance expenses, among others, are part of an airline's fixed costs. These costs accumulate irrespective of whether flights are operating or not. At the end of December 2019, IndiGo had a total of 257 planes.

On March 26, aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) estimated USD 3-3.6 billion losses for the Indian aviation industry in the first quarter of this fiscal. CAPA's report came a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented. The lockdown, which was to initially end on April 14, has been extended till May 3. Commercial flight services remain suspended since March 25 and only certain flight operations, including those for ferrying cargo, are allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Interstellar gatecrasher 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet; Ancient marine crocs adapted like whales to ocean life - only earlier and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Coronavirus the musical U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid researchFrom tinkling harmonies as the virus disarms cells to clashing and stormy as it replicates, U.S. scientists ...

'Beyhadh 2', 'Patiala Babes', 'Isharon Isharon Mein' go off air amid coronavirus outbreak

Popular TV shows such as Isharon Isharon Mein, Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes have been terminated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony channel announced on Tuesday. All cine bodies, including Producers Guild of India and Indian Film...

Entertainment News Roundup: Germany cancels Oktoberfest beer festival due to coronavirus; Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin'' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Kept home by COVID-19, U.S. politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatarsWhen stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach you...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 650pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020