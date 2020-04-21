Left Menu
Bottling plants operating at full capacity to meet demand:IndianOil

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:01 IST
Bottling plants operating at full capacity to meet demand:IndianOil

Chennai, Apr21 (PTI): IndianOil on Tuesday said all the 12 bottling plants were operating at full capacity including on holidays owing to meet the enhanced demand for cylinders driven by the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The oil major said it was operating at full steam to meet supply of LPG refills as 2.5 lakh cylinders were delivered daily on an average while the number goes up to three lakh per day due to surge in demand.

"To ensure this output consistently, all the 12 bottling plants are operating to full capacity without any disruptions, including on holidays", IndianOil said. The company has advised distributors to give priority refills to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana customers and the cost of cylinders in terms of retail selling price for refills for April was already deposited to the bank accounts of the 16.6 lakh customers in the state.

Of this total eight lakh customers have already booked the cylinders which have been delivered in most cases. The company appealed the customers who are yet to avail the first free cylinder to do the booking by April 28 and asked them to call toll free number 8056002020 for any queries.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

