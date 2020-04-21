Ventilator for COVID-19 patients developed by former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) To address the shortage of ventilators in the country and worldwide, a COVID-19 specific ventilator has been developed by former member of parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The ventilator, named ICo-Vent, is specially designed for the COVID-19 and ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) patients . It addresses the shortcoming of the conventional ventilators used in ICUs for critically ill patients, Citadel Research & Solutions said in a statement. A patent for the technology and function has already been applied for, it added.

"An original design that is conceptually new, the components used for manufacture of the ICo-Vent COVID-19 specific ventilator are freely available in most countries including India," the statement quoted Reddy as saying. Today, the world needs a million ventilators and with current manufacturers unable to keep up with the supply, "we are sure that the ICo-Vent, the first rapidly manufacturable COVID-19 specific ventilator will help bridge the shortfall," he added.

Reddy holds multiple patents in his name for inventions. The Ico-Vent allows the intensive care specialist or the pulmonologist to order a precise volume of air and oxygen at a precise inspiration pressure and a precise expiration pressure considering the compliance or the elasticity of the lung, as per the statement.

