Coal India arm kick-starts roadmap to achieve 75 mt output by FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:38 IST
Western Coalfields Ltd has launched a roadmap to achieve beyond 75 million tonnes of output by FY its contribution towards the ambitious 1 billion tonnes target of parent firm Coal India. The roadmap - Mission 100 Days - was started on Monday.

In a tweet Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) said, "Our #CoalWarriors are committed to defeat corona & energize India relentlessly. WCL kick-started #Mission100Days roadmap on 20.04.2020 prioritising initiatives for achieving beyond 75 MT coal production by FY 2023-24 as its contribution towards ambitious 1BT target of Coal India." WCL achieved an output of 57.64 million tonnes (MT) in FY2019-20, surpassing the target of 56 MT. WCL has "surpassed its coal production target of 2019-20 by a comfortable margin and has also registered highest ever production in a single day on 31st March, 2020 amidst lockdown due to COVID-19," the company had said in a statement.

The company registered highest ever single day production of 5.02 lakh tonne on March 31, 2020. WCL registered a growth of 8.4 per cent, which is highest among all subsidiaries of CIL, the statement added. The company has a target of 62 MT for the year 2020-21.

