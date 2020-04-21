Left Menu
Liquor makers appeal Delhi govt to waive licence fee for 3-month extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:38 IST
Liquor makers have asked the Delhi government to waive various excise fees imposed on the industry during the lockdown period. Though the Delhi government has extended the licence for another three months till June 30 but has asked liquor firms to pay licence charges on pro rata basis in advance.

According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), while majority of state governments have waived fee and other licence charges while extension, the Delhi government has asked for payment of licence fees, despite knowing the fact that the entire business has been shut down due to the lockdown. “When all wholesale and retail business is completely shut in Delhi since 22 March due to Covid-19 lockdown ordered by the government, all operations are suspended and there are no sales. At the same time, as advised by the government, companies are paying salaries to staff.

"Companies are under massive financial burden. In such a scenario we cannot pay renewal fees for a period when there is no business," CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said. In a letter to the Delhi Excise Commissioner, the apex body of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry has stated that though the Delhi Excise Department has allowed extension of existing L1/L1-F/L2 Licenses for 2019-20 till 30 June, 2020, but has sought three-month advance payment of license fees, Label Registration Fees, BWH (bonded ware house) fees etc as applicable to them on pro rata basis.

The association has also suggested that the government may consider this payment as an “advance to be adjusted against license fees liabilities of the license holders for the period” after the lockdown is lifted. “The alcoholic beverage industry, which is a major revenue generator for the government and employs lakhs, cannot afford to bear this burden. We have urged the government to consider payments which the industry is making as an advance to be adjusted against license fees liabilities of the license holders for the period after the lockdown is lifted,” he added.

Earlier, the association has asked the government to consider online sales of liquor in the lockdown period..

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534 on Tuesday, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on ...

COVID-19: Confirmed cases near 20,000, death toll crosses 600; ICMR to test rapid testing kits

With testing being ramped up to identify COVID-19 patients, the efficacy of China-made rapid antibody blood test kits has come under scanner with Rajasthan on Tuesday flagging their inaccurate results, prompting the apex medical research bo...

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...
